A Michigan man was ordered held on $30,000 conditional bail on charges he assaulted a woman multiple times during the course of a week.
Talon Carlyle Smith, 36, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with felony counts of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and domestic assault by strangulation as well as five misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and a count of misdemeanor fourth-degree damage to property.
He made his first appearance in court on the charges on Monday, when Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $30,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000.
Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.
Rochester police were sent on Sunday to an apartment complex in Southeast Rochester after a woman called from Michigan to report that her son was punching holes in walls and throwing a woman around an apartment in Rochester, according to the criminal complaint. The woman had asked the man’s mother to call the police for her.
When police spoke with the woman, she said that Smith was in town from Michigan for a court date and had been staying with her. Police noted that the woman appeared frightened, and an officer saw bruises and a small laceration on her face.
The woman said that Smith had assaulted her on New Year’s Eve, on Jan. 8 and on Sunday. During all three incidents, Smith had been drinking, the woman said.
When police went into the apartment to speak with Smith on Sunday, he told them that he and the woman got into an argument that morning and were yelling at each other but denied it getting physical. He was placed under arrest and was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys at his request for some medical concerns, according to court records.