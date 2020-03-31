A former Rochester coffee shop owner lost another appeal to have his criminal sexual conduct convictions overturned.
On Monday, the Minnesota Appeal Court denied the post-conviction petition of Christopher L. Holloway.
Holloway, now of Robbinsdale, appealed his convictions of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the grounds that a district court erred in denying his request to assert a mistake-of-age defense.
In the appeal, Holloway asked the high court to vacate his convictions and grant him a new trial, with permission to assert a mistake-of-age defense.
In an unpublished opinion issued Monday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals declined to address the merits of Holloway's arguments because it was procedurally barred. Holloway previously argued the constitutionality of the mistake-of-age defense as it is only allowed to be used by defendants who are no more than 120 months older than the victim to the Minnesota Supreme Court.
The appeals court ruled the "district court did not abuse its discretion in denying Holloway’s postconviction petition" and his convictions were upheld.
Holloway and the boy — then 14 — met Dec. 19, 2014, on a gay dating app. Holloway went to the boy's house early Dec. 20, 2014, and went into the boy's bedroom, where the sexual contact took place.
Holloway left a few hours later, and the two continued chatting throughout the day Dec. 20, the records show. He went to the boy's house about 2:30 a.m. the next day, when more sexual contact occurred. The victim's mother discovered the two in the bedroom, prompting Holloway to flee.
The boy told authorities he admitted his actual age to Holloway before both meetings. Holloway disputed that fact during his local trial, and provided transcripts that he claimed indicated the boy consented to the encounters and was a willing participant.
In June 2016, a jury convicted Holloway of one count each of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, with aggravating factors.
On Sept. 16, 2016, Olmsted County District Court Judge Joseph Chase handed down stayed prison terms of 60 months and 15 months, respectively, and ordered Holloway to spend 240 days in jail.
After representing himself during the trial, Holloway retained an attorney who appealed the verdict in 2017.