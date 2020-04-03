The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced that no burning permits will be issued by Township Fire Wardens.
"In responding to the COVID-19 virus, the health and safety of the public and our volunteer Fire Wardens is a top priority," a notice on the DNR website read. "Effective immediately, and until further notice, Minnesota's Township Fire Wardens will no longer issue burning permits."
Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik sent a notice out to media about the ban, stating that recreational fires are allowed with unpainted and untreated wood, coal or charcoal, and that those fires must be at least 25 feet away from a structure, or any combustible materials.
"Remember to follow social distancing guidelines when conducting recreational fires," he wrote.
More information about burning permits can be found at www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/questions.html.