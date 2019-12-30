GRAND MEADOW — A Minnesota man crashed while driving on Interstate 90 near Grand Meadow early Sunday.
Isaac Jeffrey Dammen, 22, of Saint Stephen, was eastbound on I-90 at about 2:07 a.m. Sunday when his 2019 Chevrolet Cruze ran off the road and into the median near mile post 187 in Marshall Township. The road was wet, and alcohol was involved in the crash, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Dammen was transported via Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries. As of Monday morning, he remains in good condition at Saint Marys, according to a Mayo Clinic spokeswoman.
The Mower County Sheriff's Office and Grand Meadow Police Department also responded to the scene.