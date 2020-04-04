The Minnesota State Patrol responded to two crashes Saturday that resulted in the hospitalization of four people.
Troopers and deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office respond to a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 63 in Stewartville. A 2004 Jeff Liberty driven by a 17-year-old girl was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2014 Mercedes GL4 head-on, according to the state patrol report.
The road is listed as being snowy and icy. The driver of the Mercedes, 47-year-old Anthony Michael Blazek, of Lawler, Iowa, was uninjured. A passenger in the 17-year-old girl's vehicle, Aliyah Marie Benson, 17, of Goodhue, was also uninjured.
The name and hometown of the 17-year-old driver was not released. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Later, troopers in Wabasha responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61.
A 2001 Mercury Mountaineer was southbound on Highway 61 and turning left to go east on Shields Avenue. A 2004 Chevy Silverado was northbound on Highway 61. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
The driver of the Mercury, 84-year-old Marilyn Ann Books, of Pine Island, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures. The driver of the Silverado, 65-year-old Raymond Lee Malzacher, and his passenger, 58-year-old Cathy Ann Malzacher, both of Sparta, Wis., were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.