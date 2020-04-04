Minnesota State Patrol trooper police car

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to two crashes Saturday that resulted in the hospitalization of four people.

Troopers and deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office respond to a two-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 63 in Stewartville. A 2004 Jeff Liberty driven by a 17-year-old girl was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2014 Mercedes GL4 head-on, according to the state patrol report.

The road is listed as being snowy and icy. The driver of the Mercedes, 47-year-old Anthony Michael Blazek, of Lawler, Iowa, was uninjured. A passenger in the 17-year-old girl's vehicle, Aliyah Marie Benson, 17, of Goodhue, was also uninjured.

The name and hometown of the 17-year-old driver was not released. She was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.

Later, troopers in Wabasha responded to a two-vehicle crash around 11:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 61. 

A 2001 Mercury Mountaineer was southbound on Highway 61 and turning left to go east on Shields Avenue. A 2004 Chevy Silverado was northbound on Highway 61. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

The driver of the Mercury, 84-year-old Marilyn Ann Books, of Pine Island, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injures. The driver of the Silverado, 65-year-old Raymond Lee Malzacher, and his passenger, 58-year-old Cathy Ann Malzacher, both of Sparta, Wis., were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.