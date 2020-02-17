A Rochester man charged with second-degree murder in the March homicide of Garad Hassan Roble has filed a motion to suppress evidence arguing that police illegally seized his phone.
Muhidin Omar Abukar, 31, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated. He has been held on $10 million unconditional bail since his August 2019 arrest.
Roble, 28, was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours March 5 on 45th Street Southeast, between St. Bridgets Road Southeast (County Road 20) and Simpson Road (County Road 1). Roble had multiple gunshot wounds, and was determined to have died from those wounds, which included at least one head wound and another to the abdomen, according to court documents.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, was arrested in June in connection with Roble's death and charged with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated for his alleged involvement. He is being held on $1 million unconditional bond.
A motion to suppress evidence obtained during a March 2019 interrogation was filed on Feb. 5 in Olmsted County District Court, arguing that Abukar's Fourth Amendment rights were violated when police seized his cellphone without a warrant. The motion submitted by Abukar's attorney, Kenneth U. Udoibok, asks the court to dismiss the charge against Abukar for lack of probable cause. Court records indicate Abukar hired a new attorney since the motion was filed.
"First, because the State has failed to establish probable cause that the Defendant or his cell phone was involved in any criminality, the charge against the Defendant must be dismissed," the motion reads. "Second, being that the Defendant's cell phone was forcefully obtained without probable cause, without a warrant and without his consent, all information connected to his cell phone must be suppressed as unconstitutionally obtained in violation of the Defendant's constitutional rights."
In criminal complaints for Iman and Abukar, police have said that phone records taken from Iman, Abukar and Roble’s phones helped place the three together at various locations although Abukar’s phone was turned off for a brief period between 2:08 and 2:24 a.m. on March 5. Roble’s phone data showed that he arrived at the spot where he was found dead at approximately 2:14 a.m., according to court records.
"Since March 5, 2019, the State has not been able to place the Defendant at the crime scene," the motion reads. "Throughout the investigation leading to the March 8,2019 interview of the Defendant, the State did not consider the Defendant as a suspect. His cell phone was not considered an item of interest because there was no reasonable basis to consider that the Defendant was a suspect, let alone his cell phone being an item of criminality."
Abukar and his wife were interviewed separately by police on March 8. Both were alleged to have been with Roble in downtown Rochester in the hours before his body was found. During that interview, Abukar was asked to voluntarily surrender his cell phone by signing an authorization for the search. When he refused further interrogation, Abukar's phone was "forcefully seized," according to the motion.
The phone is alleged to not have been opened until after a warrant was obtained on March 12.
The motion also seeks to require the Olmsted County Attorney's Office to disclose the identity of its confidential information before trial as failing to do so "would be fundamentally unfair" to Abukar because he "will be defending himself without the necessary disclosure of his accusers."