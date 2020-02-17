Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will yield to a mostly cloudy sky late. Low 16F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.