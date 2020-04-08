BROWNSDALE -- A 2-year-old dog died and a motorhome was destroyed Tuesday morning in a fire in Brownsdale, according to the Mower County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies and the Brownsdale Fire were dispatched about 11 a.m. to the area of Hosmer and California Street in Brownsdale for a motorhome on fire, Sheriff Steven Sandvik wrote in an email. The motorhome was parked behind a business in the 300 block of South Mill Street.
Deputies arrived to find the front engine area on fire.
The Brownsdale Fire Department recovered the motorhome's 2-year-old mixed breed dog from the motorhome, but the dog did not survive, according to Sandvik. The motorhome and all personal possessions inside it are considered a total loss.
No human injuries were reported.