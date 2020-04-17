For nearly a month now, district courts across the state have dramatically reduced their functions. Court officials and those who work within the justice system say that during this unprecedented time, they are doing their best while trying to protect individuals' civil rights.
“We are still working,” said Jodi Williamson, chief judge of the Third Judicial District. “The justice system is still working, and access to justice is being maintained.”
Making that happen has required a collaborative effort between attorneys, legal assistants and court staff.
“In the Third Judicial District it's horrible, but it is going really well considering the circumstances,” Williamson said. “I mean, nobody wants this but we are doing what we need to do and hopefully we will get out the other end and people will stay safe and stay home.”
Chief Justice Gildea’s Order
In March, Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued a statewide order suspending a large number of court functions. The order was extended on April 8 in response to Gov. Tim Walz’s continuation of the state’s stay at home order.
Gildea’s orders limited access to courtrooms and courthouses and required that — except for a list of exemptions — all proceedings should take place using technology that allows for parties and their attorneys to appear in court without physically being in the courtroom.
A number of criminal and juvenile proceedings, most notably those where a person is in custody, are still allowed to be held with parties present in the courtroom.
Canceled hearings, reduction in filings
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said Tuesday that approximately 2,000 hearings had been canceled since the orders went into effect. In the third judicial district, which covers 11 counties, case filings are down 44%. Since mid-March, more than 7,000 cases have been affected, according to Williamson. The decrease includes not only criminal cases but court proceedings such as evictions.
“It is a big deal, and it’s troubling to everybody in the judicial branch, but we are working,” Williamson said. “We are trying to get everything done we can conceivably get done within the confines of the limitations by Justice Gildea's order.”
The reduction in filings is in part from actions like the one Ostrem has taken in cooperation with the county’s law enforcement agencies. The number of arrests has fallen because law enforcement has not arrested people for some infractions they might have arrested someone for in the past. That doesn't mean the person won’t be charged criminally but it does mean that someone isn’t being taken to jail and held overnight while waiting for a bail hearing.
‘I hope it gives us all pause’
The decrease in arrests has given some defense attorneys hope for a future after the pandemic when fewer criminal defendants would end up in jail on a pretrial basis.
Public Defender Lauri Traub said she has never understood why people were being arrested, rather than summoned to appear in court, on misdemeanors such as trespassing or driving after suspension. With a reduction in those types of arrests now, Traub said, “It is not like society has crumbled because we aren’t arresting these people.”
“I hope it gives us all pause to look at some of the arrests we aren’t making, that aren't happening now and it doesn’t seem to be having a huge effect as far as crime going up,” she said.
Doing their best, but concerns linger
Traub also serves as the managing attorney for the Minnesota Office of the Public Defender in the Third Judicial District. She said they were doing the best they could during the unprecedented situation but that sentiment might not be shared by people sitting in jail awaiting trial dates.
Even so, there are concerns about people being deprived of their right to a speedy trial or having someone sit in jail on a pretrial basis. Justice Gildea’s order effectively suspended court timelines, like those in speedy trial demands.
The court limitations also mean attorneys are now having difficult conversations with clients and their families who want to know their next court date and there isn’t one to give them.
“I think what people need to keep in mind is people in pre-trial are presumed innocent, so we have people sitting in custody because they cannot make the bail that has been set.”
Advocates across the state have worked to have people released from jails and prisons in the wake of the pandemic over concerns that those in correctional facilities could be especially vulnerable if COVID-19 were found in a facility. Traub said the public defender's office did try to do a number of bail reduction motions on clients they thought prosecutors would agree upon but it didn’t work out.
Ostrem said the county has brought its population of detainees down to only high profile cases.
Williamson said prosecutors, the defense bar and judges have been working hard to make sure people aren’t unnecessarily in jail, and that it is an ongoing effort.
On March 15, the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota filed a petition against the state Department of Corrections, to release inmates at Moose Lake Correctional Facility. The state prison has been the site of an outbreak of COVID-19 and the ACLU alleges that the prison and DOC have failed to perform their legal and moral duty to keep people in their custody safe.
And when it ends?
There is still no date set on when court functions will return to normal, court officials are starting to look toward the future. How will all the canceled hearings fit into the already busy court schedule? How will the court absorb the hundreds of as of yet unfiled criminal complaints or other filings?
Ostrem said there are still things that will need to be figured out.
“When we undo all this, when we look at people who made demands for speedy trials already -- how are we going to ramp those trials? I'm not sure and in what order we are going to do that,” Ostrem said. “That part still hasn't been figured out.”