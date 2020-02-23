No one was hurt when fire engulfed a shed and damaged a garage at a Southeast Rochester home Saturday night.
Rochester firefighters responded to the call at about 8:15 p.m. at the 100-block of 20th Street Southeast. They found a shed fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a nearby detached garage. No one was in either structure, according to fire officials.
According to the Rochester Fire Department, the shed was a complete loss and the rear of the garage suffered heavy fire damage to its siding. They estimate the total fire loss to be $20,000.
The incident is still under investigation.