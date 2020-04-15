The man convicted of killing Claremont Police Chief Gregory Lange in 1988 was denied parole Tuesday but was ordered to be transferred to a medium security prison, according to a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman.
A life sentence review was held Tuesday by Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell and an advisory panel of corrections officials for Andrew Salinas and a number of other individuals.
In 1989, Salinas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole. Lange, 39, was responding to a domestic disturbance within a block of his home on July 5, 1988, when he was beaten with a shovel then shot twice with his own pistol.
Salinas’ brother, Robert Salinas, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released from prison in 2007.
As a result of Tuesday's hearing, Andrew Salinas’ incarceration was continued for another three years, at which time another review hearing will be held, according to the spokesman. Salinas was also ordered to be transferred from the state prison in Rush City to a medium custody facility where he can access additional programs and services.
“We are disappointed that the DOC board plans on putting this family through another parole hearing in three short years — his last hearing was 8 years ago,” Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose wrote in an email. “Salinas sentenced the Langes to a lifetime without their father and husband — Salinas should get no less of a sentence in prison.”
Salinas' initial 14-year review was in 2002 and his second review was held in 2012.
Before 1989, the minimum prison sentence one must serve before being eligible for parole for first-degree murder was 17 years. That changed in 1989 to 30 years. In 1993, the state Legislature added life without the possibility of parole for killing a police officer or correctional officer.