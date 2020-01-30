The Rochester Police Department is warning neighbors to keep an eye out for anything suspicious after a home in the city's northwest quadrant was burglarized during the day Tuesday.
Rochester police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest for a report of a burglary, according to Lt. Frank Ohm.
A resident of the home reported that on Tuesday they had gone home for lunch around noon and noticed nothing awry. But when they returned around 6 p.m., things were out of place, Ohm said. More than $3,000 worth of electronics and $2,000 worth of jewelry was taken from the home.
Police believe the home's basement door was kicked in. Ohm said there were tracks around the house but because of the deep snow officers were not able to get tread prints.
Police had not made any arrests as of Thursday morning.