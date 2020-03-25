The 18-year-old charged in the shooting death of another man at a Rochester Apartment complex earlier this year entered not guilty pleas Tuesday.
Robert Bryant Salley, Jr., pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court to second-degree murder without intent and two counts of possession ammo/any firearm as an adjudicated delinquent for crimes of violence.
Salley is charged in the Jan. 10 shooting death of 24-year-old Trevor Boysen. Salley has been held on $2 million bail since Jan. 13. During the hearing Tuesday, Salley also made a demand for a jury trial.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said days after the incident that police found six shell casings in the parking lot of The Quarters Apartment Complex, 832 21st Ave. SE, following the shooting death of Boysen.
Moilanen said the incident leading up to the shooting appears to have been a “prearranged drug deal.”
Rochester police responded to a call concerning several shots being fired at the apartment complex at about 2:03 p.m. on Jan. 10, and a person was seen lying in the parking lot and not moving. Reports also indicated that another person was seen running from the scene.
About an hour after the initial call, police arrested Salley in the area of Oak Terrace Estates, on Marion Road Southeast. Police took Salley into custody without incident, according to court records.
Defense attorneys have argued that there was no intent on Salley's part and that he did not bring a gun to the situation.