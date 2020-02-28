STEWARTVILLE — The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a person impersonating a Rochester police officer.
A 22-year-old Stewartville man reported to deputies that he was pulled over around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of North Main Street and 20th Street in Stewartville, according to Sgt. James Schueller.
The man told deputies the "officer" pulled him over and said he was going 52 mph in a 45 mph zone. The "officer" did not ask for the man's identification or insurance.
The man said the "officer" wasn't wearing a typical uniform and the squad car was different.
Scheuller said the squad car was described as a black Ford Explorer, possibly a 2016, with a full light bar on the roof and a push bumper. The SUV also had Rochester Police Department in white letters on both sides of it.
The light bar flashed colors of red, white and blue. The "officer was wearing" a baseball cap with Rochester Police Department on the side, but the man told police he thought it may have been Rochester, N.Y.
The "officer" was described as a white male between the ages of 20 and 30, 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a short, black beard, an athletic build, a scar above his right eye — possibly from an eyebrow piercing — and a rose tattoo on his neck, according to Schueller.
The "officer" was also wearing a tactical vest with sergeant chevrons and a name tag that said "Sledgehammer," Schueller said. The "officer" also had a green stun gun and a thigh holster with a gun and three extra magazines.
Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said that officers carry photo identification. If someone is pulled over for speeding and is concerned the officer is not who they say they are, the person can request to see it. If someone is pulled over and it is a "tense situation," Moilanen said the officer may first focus on securing the scene.
"For somebody just getting stopped for speeding, there should be no reason an officer wouldn't pull out their ID," he said.