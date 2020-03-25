An Olmsted County woman and her daughter found a shoe box filled with dead newborn puppies Tuesday evening, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies learned of the grim discovery around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after the woman reported the incident, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.
The woman and her daughter were walking in the 13000 block of 117th Street Southeast in Orion Township when the pair came across a shoe box in a ditch. Inside the box they found five deceased puppies wrapped in paper towels or hand towels, according to Behrns.
The box was taking to an emergency veterinarian office for proper disposal. It is unclear how long the box had been in the ditch. The puppies age was undetermined but Behrns said they may have just been born. There were no signs of obvious trauma.