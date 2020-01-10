Shooting
Police investigate a shooting at The Quarters at Rochester in Southeast Rochester on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.

 Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com

Ten days into 2020, Rochester has its first homicide.

Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said one white male is dead and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting in Southeast Rochester.

Rochester Police Lt. Craig Anderson said police were called just after 2 p.m. to 832 21st Ave. SE.

One caller said they had heard a shot fired, while another caller reported hearing multiple shots, Anderson said. Witnesses reported the shots came from or near a vehicle in the Quarters at Rochester parking lot in the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast. A person was found laying motionless, according to Anderson. It appeared the person had been shot.

A person was taken into custody at Oak Terrace Estates about an hour after the initial call.

Witnesses provided good suspect information, Anderson said.

A large portion of the parking lot is taped off with crime tape, and a passenger vehicle in the area is parked with its driver's door open.
 
The Quarters at Rochester is primarily housing for students at Rochester Community and Technical College.

This is a developing story.