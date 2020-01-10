Ten days into 2020, Rochester has its first homicide.
Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said one white male is dead and a person of interest is in custody after a shooting in Southeast Rochester.
Rochester Police Lt. Craig Anderson said police were called just after 2 p.m. to 832 21st Ave. SE.
One caller said they had heard a shot fired, while another caller reported hearing multiple shots, Anderson said. Witnesses reported the shots came from or near a vehicle in the Quarters at Rochester parking lot in the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast. A person was found laying motionless, according to Anderson. It appeared the person had been shot.
A person was taken into custody at Oak Terrace Estates about an hour after the initial call.
Witnesses provided good suspect information, Anderson said.
This afternoon (approximately 2pm) Rochester Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near campus. We have word from RPD that the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to campus.
We will post more info as it becomes available
This is a developing story.