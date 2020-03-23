A fire at a brownfield and hazardous waste site sent one person to the hospital and multiple people from their homes Monday.
Fire departments from Rochester, Eyota and Elgin were called to the Olmsted County-owned site at the 4600 block of 70th Ave. NE in Rochester at about 6:20 p.m.
One person was taken from the scene by Mayo One air ambulance. The condition and name of the injured person were not immediately available.
At least three homes upwind of the incident were evacuated while the fire was active.
The site, identified by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as the "Penz property," was obtained by the state of Minnesota from Calvin Penz in 2017 via tax sale.
Olmsted County took ownership of the property last month, according to Olmsted County property records.
The property is identified by the MPCA as a brownfield site with multiple environmental hazards including a site with petroleum, solid waste, and leaking ground waste.
Crews remained on the scene with hazardous material response equipment.