One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning south of Blooming Prairie.
At around 5:40 a.m., a Toyota Camry traveling south on Highway 218 collided with a GMC Acadia traveling north, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The Toyota Camry caught fire after the collision.
The driver of the Toyota Camry was killed in the crash. The driver of the GMC Acadia suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The names of the people involved will be released after family is notified.
The Steele County Sheriff's Office, Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Mower County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.