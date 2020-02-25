GLENVILLE, Minn. - One person was injured when a train collided with a pickup truck in Freeborn County on Tuesday.
Just before 10 a.m., the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Union Pacific train engineer who reported that his train collided with a Dodge Ram pickup at the 120 Street railroad crossing, about 50 ft from Hwy. 65, according to a press release from Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag.
The sheriff’s office's initial investigation determined the pickup, driven by Gary Walstrom, a Freeborn County resident, was eastbound on 120 Street. The intersection is controlled with a yield sign for east/west vehicle traffic.
The train engineer told deputies they were northbound at about 35-40 mph when they were approaching 120 Street. He said they sounded their whistle/horn and saw the pickup slow down to the point where they thought the pickup was going to stop, however, the pickup continued into the crossing.
The train engine hit the passenger compartment of the pickup's passenger side. The pickup was pushed about 60 to 75 feet before the train came to a stop and the pickup it came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the tracks.
Deputies and first responders arrived within minutes. Mr. Walstrom, who was the sole occupant, was removed without extrication and he was airlifted to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Glenville Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted at the scene.