WINONA — One of Winona's busiest intersections saw a collision Friday afternoon.
Dana Marie McGee, 22, of Winona was driving a 2002 Chevy Blazer south on U.S. Highway 61 in Winona at about 4:37 p.m. when she attempted to turn left onto Huff Street. While turning, her vehicle was struck by a 2018 Ford Fusion heading north on Highway 61 and driven by Sean Ryan Butcher, 23, of Winona, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Butcher's passenger, Laura Elizabeth Gagnon, 21, of New Richmond, Wis., was transported to Winona Health with non-life threatening injuries. No update on her condition was available.
Neither Butcher nor his other passenger, Michelle Rose Wing, 21, of Madison, Wis., or McGee, or her passenger, Phillipe Louis Nephew, 27, of Madison, was transported for medical care from the scene.
The Winona Police Department, Winona Fire Department and Winona Ambulance all responded to the scene.