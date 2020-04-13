RED WING — The passenger of one vehicle was injured when two cars collided in north Red Wing on Saturday.
Todd Richard Uptagrafft, 55, of Racine, was driving north on U.S. 61 near Spring Creek Avenue North about 5:35 p.m. Saturday when a southbound vehicle driven Ellen Elizabeth Taylor, 28, of Red Wing, made a left-hand turn toward Spring Creek Avenue and the vehicles collided, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Neither Taylor nor either of her two juvenile passengers were injured in the crash, according to the report. However, Trisha Marie Uptagrafft, 54, of Racine, was transported via Red Wing Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Red Wing with non-life threatening injuries. No update on her condition was available.
The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Red Wing Fire Department also responded to the scene.