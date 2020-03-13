Opening statements began Friday morning in the trial of a Rochester man accused of stabbing two neighbors to death in March 2018.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated. He is also charged with first-degree murder-with intent. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
Johnson and his attorneys will argue both that he is not guilty and that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Because of the dual defenses, the jury will first determine guilt or not guilt before deciding if Johnson is not guilty by reason of mental illness.
"Glen Johnson told police he had enough," Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the 15 men and women of the jury Friday morning. “He had had enough of their drinking, the noise they would make. He had enough of the police not punishing them to his satisfaction.”
During his opening remarks, defense attorney William Wright told jurors that Johnson may not testify during his trial but that it was his right to remain silent. Because of the bifurcated nature of the trial, Wright said he didn’t know exactly what evidence he would be presenting but told the jurors that cross-examination of the state’s witnesses counted as evidence, too.
Neighbors testify
Johnson is accused of fatally stabbing his neighbors Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57.
First to take the stand Friday morning was Hicks’ older sister Lisa Helland. With Hicks’ picture displayed for jurors to see, Helland described her brother as a man who loved woodworking, outdoor things and anything he could do with his hands.
Next to testify was Eric Flemming’s younger sister, Leigh Anne Flemming. A father of three, Eric Flemming was described by his sister as a “caring person” who liked playing cribbage and chess, fishing and drawing.
It was through Rochester Police Officer Kyle Kolb’s testimony that jurors were able to see video recordings of two short interactions that police had with Johnson before the alleged murder. Rochester police were called to the apartments about 6:30 p.m. March 17, 2018, by Hicks for a report of harassment by a neighbor. That was the same night as the homicide.
'Going to flatten him'
Kolb and officer Ponchai See responded to the initial call and spoke with Hicks and Johnson. It was not the first time Officer Kolb had encountered Johnson and Hicks, but he said none of the previous calls was physical.
As Kolb was preparing to leave the building, he spoke with Johnson in the lobby. During the two interactions jurors watched, both Johnson and Kolb appeared agitated with one another.
In one of the videos, Johnson can be heard telling Kolb that “if that fool” comes up to him, “I’m going to flatten him.” Throughout the videos, Johnson repeatedly says he “will flatten that fool.”
In one instance, Kolb responded to Johnson, “You do that and then you can go to jail.”
Kolb testified that he has regrets about the way he responded to the call. The officer took a six-month leave of absence for mental health reasons after the incident.
Also taking the stand Friday were four residents of the apartment building, including three who lived in the same hallway as Johnson, Hicks and Flemming.
Alisa Ann Rasmussen testified that on the night of the incident she was in her apartment and heard a loud crash above her and heard Flemming scream an obscenity. Rasmussen lived directly below Flemming.
'You want some, too?'
Next to testify was Terry Schilling. Schilling lived next door to Hicks and her apartment was where Hicks sought shelter after the incident.
Schilling told the jury that when Hicks came to his apartment, Hicks told him “Glenn stabbed me.” Schilling called 911 and tried to provide medical assistance to Hicks while waiting for police to arrive.
Neighbor Mark Ringenberg testified that he saw Johnson with a knife in his hand shortly after seeing blood on the floor and Hicks holding his side.
Last to testify before the lunch break was neighbor William Keilen. Keilen said that he “heard a bunch of ruckus” and when he looked out from his apartment into the hall, he saw a wheelchair toppled over and covered in blood. A short time later Johnson came out of his apartment and told Keilen to “get the f*** back in your apartment,” Keilen said.
Keilen said he told Johnson he wanted to see what was happening with Hicks. Johnson replied, “You want some, too?”
Keilen told the jury he assumed at the time that Hicks had been punched in the nose and knocked out of his wheelchair.
Keilen said that his interactions with Hicks and Flemming were mostly positive but also that both men had harassed him in the past. Keilen also said he had heard the two had been harassing Johnson for a while.
Eleven minutes
During the afternoon portion of the trial, jurors were able to watch an 11 minute video taken from a surveillance camera in the middle of the fourth floor hallway. The camera appeared to capture Johnson waiting with his apartment door open for Hicks to leave Flemming’s apartment to return to his own.
As Hicks made his way back, Johnson approached and appeared to stab Hicks in the side and push the wheelchair over. While Johnson continued on into Flemming’s apartment, Hicks stood up and made his way into a neighbor’s apartment while holding his side.
Johnson is also seen on the surveillance footage returning to his apartment, locking the door and then heading toward the building’s stairwell. He was arrested without incident almost immediately. Officer See was at the back door when Johnson walked out.
“I had him show me his hands and I took him into custody,” See said of Johnson’s arrest. Johnson did not resist.
The videos were presented as evidence through the testimony of Rochester police investigator Jean Valere. It was his responsibility on that March day to get the surveillance footage from the apartment building.
When See took the witness stand, jurors were able to watch another video taken from the body-worn camera of another officer who also responded. That officer stayed with Johnson, who had been placed in the back of a squad car, while See went into the building.
In that video, Johnson could be heard saying through a partially opened window, “Both of them asked for what they got.”
Last to take the stand Friday afternoon was Rochester investigator Rick Dahly. Dahly was a patrol officer at the time of the incident and rendered assistance inside Schilling’s apartment, where Hicks had gone after the alleged assault. Dahly testified that he also went to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys and was present when Hicks was declared dead.
The trial is scheduled to resume Monday morning. Two more Rochester police officers, an employee of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a medical examiner are expected to testify at the time. It is likely closing arguments in the first portion of the case will also occur Monday followed by jury deliberations.