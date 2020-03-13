Opening statements began Friday morning in the trial of a Rochester man accused of stabbing two neighbors to death in March 2018.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated as well as first-degree murder-with intent. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
Johnson and his attorneys will argue both that he is not guilty and that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Because of the dual defenses, the jury will first determine guilt or not guilt before deciding if Johnson is not guilty by reason of mental illness.
"Go back to your room or you're next," Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the 15 men and women of the jury Friday morning. The words, he said, were those of Johnson and were directed at a neighbor who came out to see what the commotion was that March evening.
Throughout the course of the trial, jurors are expected to hear testimony from officers who responded to an earlier altercation and the fatal stabbing. Sisters of the two men, Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57, testified Friday morning about their brothers.
Jurors are also expected to see surveillance footage taken in the hallway of Castleview Apartments as well as body-worn camera video from officers who responded to both calls.
Rochester Police were called to the apartments about 6:30 p.m. March 17, 2018, by Phillip William Hicks for a report of harassment by a neighbor. Police reviewed surveillance video, which allegedly showed Johnson popping his head out of his apartment while Hicks knocked on another neighbor’s door.
Johnson and Hicks could allegedly be seen arguing on the video, and the two “lightly pushed” one another. Johnson told the responding officers that if Hicks came back to his door, he would “flatten him,” according to court documents. Officers issued warnings to both parties and left about 7:05 p.m.
Ten minutes later, police received a second call that two men had been stabbed.