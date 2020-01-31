Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the case of a Rochester man charged with the September 2018 shooting death of Brandon Arndt.
Malcolm Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018. Woods is representing himself in the trial and has two attorneys as advisory counsel. Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford and Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Erin Gustafson are the prosecutors on the case.
A total of 14 jurors are needed for the trial. It took until Friday afternoon to seat the requisite 12 jurors and two alternate jurors. One reason jury selection took a week was that jurors were individually questioned on their suitability to sit on the case. More than 60 people were called as potential jurors for the case and 40 of them were questioned.
Two co-defendants
Darien Klindworth-Woods was scheduled for trial to begin on the same day as Woods, but that trial was continued to a later date. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder — charges to which he has pleaded not guilty. He has been released on bond since September 2019.
Klindworth-Woods has been ordered by the court to answer questions during the Woods trial if he is called as a witness of the state. Klindworth-Woods will be given immunity for his testimony in that he will not face additional charges should evidence of potential other crimes be given during the course of questioning. His testimony may also not be used against him. Klindworth-Woods is the half-brother of Woods.
In court Thursday morning, Kielah Parsons made a request for a speedy trial. She was originally scheduled to begin trial next week, but it was postponed due to Woods’ trial. Parsons is a cousin of Woods.
Parsons has been held on bail since September 2018. At her first appearance on the charges, Judge Allen set unconditional bail at $500,000 and did not set conditional bail. In June 2019, Judge Kathy Wallace set conditional bail at $300,000.
In November, Parsons pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges.
During the hearing Thursday, Parsons’ attorney, Michael Schatz, asked Judge Wallace for a bail reduction. Schatz said Parsons had been moved to the Mower County Adult Detention Center and that grand jury transcripts revealed that she was “clearly the least culpable.” Parsons is not alleged to have pulled the trigger or handled the gun. Schatz said Parsons was intoxicated in the backseat of the car. The defense attorney filed documents with the court that he would use intoxication as a defense in the case.
Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Michael DeBolt argued against any reduction of bail, saying that Parsons remained a serious risk.
Judge Wallace ruled there was “too great of a concern for public safety” regardless of the role Parsons is alleged to have played to reduce bail. A new trial date was not set Thursday morning.