Opening statements are expected to begin Monday morning in Olmsted County District Court in the trial of a Rochester man charged with the shooting death of another man.
Malcolm Woods, 28, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder with intent in the September 2018 killing of 38-year-old Brandon Arndt. Woods also faces a charge of possession of ammunition/any firearm with a previous conviction for a crime of violence. A grand jury returned the indictments on March 14, 2019.
Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges in May and has been held on $2 million unconditional bail since Oct. 1, 2018.
On Friday, Chief Deputy Olmsted County Attorney Eric Woodford told Judge Jacob Allen that prosecutors would be prepared to call up to seven witnesses to testify Monday. More than two dozen people are on the state's witness list. Woods, who is representing himself, did not submit a witness list. He has been barred from presenting any defense other than not guilty.
Co-defendant and half-brother of Woods, Darien Klindworth-Woods has been ordered by the court to answer questions during the Woods trial if he is called as a witness of the state. A date for his trial has not been scheduled. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
Co-defendant Kielah Parsons made a request for a speedy trial late last week. She pleaded not guilty to two felony second-degree murder charges. Parsons has been held on bail since September 2018