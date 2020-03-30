MANTORVILLE — An Owatonna man was killed and three Hayfield residents injured in a two-car collision Sunday near Mantorville.
Mark Douglas Johnson, 58, of Owatonna was driving east on Dodge County Road 16 just north of Mantorville at 11:29 a.m. Sunday when his car collided on a wet road with a vehicle driven by Bradley Herman Schmidt, 54, of Hayfield, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Johnson was not transported for medical care from the scene, the report states. He died in the crash.
Schmidt and his two passengers, Danielle Kaye Schmidt, 20, and Mary Kay Schmidt, 58, also both of Hayfield, were all transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. No updates were available on their conditions.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Kasson Police Department also responded to the scene.