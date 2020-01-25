OWATONNA — A 20-year-old Owatonna man was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly stabbing another man.
Officers from multiple agencies were called just before 10 a.m. to Walmart, 1130 Frontage Road W., for a report of a stabbing, according to a news release from the Owatonna Police Department. In addition to Owatonna police, members of the Steele County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol also responded.
A 37-year-old man was taken to Owatonna Hospital by Mayo Ambulance before being taken to another medical facility for treatment.
At the time of the news release, the extent of the man's injuries were unknown but are believed to be non-life threatening, according to police. The man's identity was not released.
A 20-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. That man's name was also not released.
The incident is under investigation.