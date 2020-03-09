"It has been almost 32 years, but it will never, ever be enough."
In April, Sue Lange, the widow of slain Claremont Police Chief Greg Lange, will ask for a third time that the man responsible for her husband's death remain in prison.
Andrew Salinas is scheduled for a life sentence review on April 14. His initial 14-year review was in 2002 and his second review was held in 2012.
Greg Lange, 39, was responding to a domestic disturbance within a block of their home on July 5, 1988, was beaten with a shovel then shot twice with his own pistol.
In 1989, Salinas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole. His brother, Robert Salinas, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was released from prison in 2007.
Lange, who now lives in Rochester, will attend the review hearing with members of her family.
"One of the last things I promised Greg in my heart, the day he was buried, was that I would never quit fighting for him," Sue Lange said.
Going before the board is always hard, Lange said.
"You just hope that you prevail and you wait to find out how long its going to be for the next time."
While only immediate family is allowed to attend the hearing, others are allowed to send letters. Lange and Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose have made public appeals asking for letters to be sent urging those conducting the review hearing to deny Salinas' release.
Lange said that at past hearings, she has heard from the life sentence review board that they have received many letters.
"It means an awful lot to our family that people understand our loss and that they feel that there needs to be continued justice for our family," Lange said.
Rose said he is not surprised by the amount of support he has seen in reaction to the request for letters.
"We are really fortunate here in Dodge County, the amount of support we see for law enforcement in our county is huge," he said.
In the years following her husband's death, Lange turned her energy toward advocacy work. She said she wanted to do everything she could for Greg because he would do the same for her.
The two met when Sue was 5 years old. They grew up in neighboring towns in Iowa and dated all through high school. One of her irst memories of Greg was of him and brother throwing rocks at Sue and her brother as children. One of her last? Laughter.
"The weekend before he was killed was my class reunion and he had so much fun. The last picture I have of him, he is just laughing," she said. "I mean, he had this real infectious laugh and you could see him laughing. That is the way I chose to remember him."