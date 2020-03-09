How to submit letters

Letters to the Life Sentence Review board may be sent via regular mail or mail with the reference of upcoming life sentence review for Andrew Salinas OID#150723. Letter must be submitted by March 31.

Letters may be sent to:

Minnesota Department of Corrections

Attn: Life Sentence Review Adovcacy

1450 Energy Park drive Suite 200

St. Paul, MN 55108

Emails may be sent to mnparoleinput.doc@state.mn.us.

More information can also be found on the Dodge County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or website.