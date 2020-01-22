Interim Plainview Police Chief Mike LaVigne posted a plea to help a new family in the community.
"We just had a family of three move to town and they have literally nothing. They are sleeping on the floor and have no food. The child is 2 years old," LaVigne said in a Facebook Post.
"The vehicle they owned was totaled in a crash and they are really dealing with some tough times. We are going to the store now to buy them some groceries but looking for maybe a couch and a bed for them."
Contact the police department via Facebook to help.