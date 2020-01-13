At least six shots were fired Friday afternoon during an incident that killed a 24-year-old Rochester man.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Monday morning that police found six shell casings in the parking lot of The Quarters Apartment Complex, 832 21st Ave. SE, following the shooting death of Trevor Michael Boysen.

Rochester police responded to a call concerning several shots being fired at the address at about 2:03 p.m., and a subject lying in the parking lot and not moving. Reports also indicated another person seen running from the scene.

Moilanen said the incident leading up to the shooting appears to have been a “pre-arranged drug deal.”

About an hour after the initial call, police arrested 18-year-old Robert Bryant Salley Jr. He was charged in Olmsted County District Court on Monday morning with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony; and two counts of possess ammo/firearm-conviction or adjudicated delinquent for crime of violence.

Judge Kathy Wallace set unconditional bail at $2 million.

Surveillance cameras at the apartment complex captured at least some of the incident.

This is Rochester's first homicide of 2020.