Emotions were high Monday morning as Olmsted County District Court Judge Kathy Wallace set $2 million unconditional bail for the man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Rochester man last week.

Robert Bryant Salley Jr., 18, made his first appearance in court on charges of felony second-degree murder without intent and two counts of possession ammo/any firearm as an adjudicated delinquent for crimes of violence.

More than two dozen friends and family members of 24-year-old Trever Boysen attended the hearing Monday morning. Many were wearing name tags that read “Trevor.” Once inside the courtroom, though, Boysen’s supporters were told to remove the name tags, as signs are not allowed in the courtroom.

Rochester police identify victim from Friday's suspected homicide The victim of Rochester's first suspected homicide of 2020 is a 24-year-old Rochester man.

One dead in Rochester's first homicide of 2020 A man died Friday afternoon following a shooting that is believed to be the city's first hom…

At least one person left the courtroom visibly angered by the order. One person there to support Boysen’s family was taken to jail before the hearing began, according to Capt. Scott Behrns. He acknowledged that the morning’s hearing was very traumatic for the family but said that the behavior displayed by some of the supporters was unacceptable for the courtroom.

During the hearing, Salley’s attorney, Ryan Predmore, told Judge Wallace that there was no intent and that Salley did not bring a gun to the situation. Salley’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said Monday morning that police found six shell casings in the parking lot of The Quarters Apartment Complex, 832 21st Ave. SE, following the shooting death of Boysen.

Moilanen said the incident leading up to the shooting appears to have been a “prearranged drug deal.”

Rochester police responded to a call concerning several shots being fired at the address at about 2:03 p.m., and a person was seen lying in the parking lot and not moving. Reports also indicated that another person was seen running from the scene.

About an hour after the initial call, police arrested Salley in the area of Oak Terrace Estates, on Marion Road Southeast. Police took Salley into custody without incident, according to court records.

At the time of his arrest, Salley allegedly had a loaded magazine. Police noted that there was a handgun on the passenger-side floorboards of the vehicle Salley was in immediately before his arrest. When police later searched his apartment, a box of 9-mm ammunition was found, according to court records.

When interviewed by police, Salley told officers he had arranged over Snapchat to purchase about $70 worth of marijuana from an unknown individual. He went out to the parking lot of the apartment complex where he lived and got into the passenger side of a vehicle with one man in it.

Salley reported that he and the unknown man exchanged money and marijuana, the complaint states.

“According to (Salley), the male then told him that (Salley) had a bounty on his head, and he produced a gun,” the complaint reads. “(Salley) reported he lunged at the driver and the two men fought over the gun, which went off approximately three times inside the car.”

The driver, whom police identified as Boysen, either got out or fell out of the vehicle after that. Salley told police he picked up the gun, which had fallen between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat, then opened the center console to look for more marijuana and saw a handgun magazine and picked it up, according to the criminal complaint.

As Salley was leaving, he allegedly shot at the vehicle at least once.

Surveillance cameras at the apartment complex captured at least some of the incident. This is Rochester's first homicide of 2020.