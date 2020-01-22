Mayo Clinic will pay more than $500,000 to have Rochester police officers on patrol at Saint Marys Hospital.
The Rochester City Council unanimously and without comment approved a year-to-year agreement Monday. The agreement calls for Mayo Clinic to fully fund three full-time officers, their uniforms and equipment, and one patrol car.
“There are a number of reasons why this is smart, not the least of which is that we see a ton of calls at Saint Marys,” Council Member Michael Wojcik wrote on his blog prior to Monday’s meeting. ”What makes this deal better is that, while these are City of Rochester police officers, Mayo Clinic will be paying the costs.”
The cost for the first year is $497,000 for the three officers’ salaries and related benefits, as well as $45,700 for uniforms and equipment and $90,000 for a new car. The agreement begins July 1 and will be in effect for a year with the understanding that it will be automatically extended and renewed annually.
If either party decides it no longer wants to be part of the agreement after a year, Rochester Police Capt. Jeff Stilwell said, the city would not be “stuck paying the bill” for the new positions because of the department’s demographics and attrition rates.
Wojcik echoed the view, noting the department has been losing approximately five staff members a year and anticipates a similar attrition rate for the next several years as the department’s workforce ages.
While the agreement is in place, the costs related to the new officers are expected to be divided into monthly payments, with the agreement calling for a 2.5 percent increase to the payments at the start of each year.
They're like school officers
Glenn Lyden from Mayo Clinic’s Department of Public Affairs said the new arrangement will benefit the hospital and the community.
“The hospital resource officers will work closely with Mayo Clinic security officers and other Mayo staff specifically for law enforcement-related needs on the hospital campus,” he wrote in a statement regarding the agreement. “The program, which will supplement and enhance Mayo Clinic’s existing security programs, is similar to the school resource officer concept utilized in Rochester public schools and is becoming a best practice among Level 1 trauma centers in the United States.”
The discussion on how to best police Mayo has been years in the making, according to Stilwell.
Last year, officers responded to approximately 500 calls from Mayo, which makes up about 8 percent of the department’s total call volume (roughly 6,300 calls for service in 2019).
Responding to those calls with the status quo means officers are being pulled from their normal patrol locations and traveling to the hospital. Some of those calls include thefts but some are more violent.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, from 2002 to 2013, incidents of serious workplace violence that required days off for an injured worker to recuperate were four times more common in health care than in private industry, on average.
Stilwell said if the police department is not being purposeful in how it deploys staff, it could mean that the officers being sent to the hospital could end up being called from Northwest or Southwest Rochester and then those are resources that are no longer in those neighborhoods.
The agreement includes language acknowledging that hospital resource officers may need to leave the hospital to assist with critical incidents within the city.
Tested, found true
Lyden noted that Mayo Clinic and the Rochester Police Department started testing the new concept on Jan. 16 with an interim agreement, which had police officers working voluntary overtime, which has been paid by Mayo Clinic.
“The interim arrangement will help Mayo Clinic further define the model for its hospital resource officer program,” Lyden added.
Those voluntary overtime shifts will continue until the department has selected and transferred the officers that will fill those positions on a permanent basis, according to Stilwell.
The use of overtime officers was never considered a sustainable solution.
“We are looking to be innovative,” Stilwell said.
Since the creation of hospital resource officers is partly modeled after the police department’s existing school resource officer program, the new officers will receive similar specialty pay for being assigned to the hospital beat.
Stilwell acknowledged that not everyone sees police as a helpful presence and pointed to the department’s efforts, and the creation of his captain position, to work on community relationships.
As the department’s captain of the Community Services Division, Stilwell said continuing that effort with these new positions will be in part by selecting the right officers who “understand the dynamics and understand that there are people that don't see the police as helpful so they need to be cognizant of that when they deal with people.”