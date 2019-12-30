A routine traffic stop Friday night led to the arrest of a driver who had numerous weapons, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his car.
At 7:58 p.m. Friday, a Rochester police officer on patrol in the 200 block of 16th Street Northeast, pulled over a car for a broken light. The officer recognized the driver and knew he had a revoked driver's license, said Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.
The officer noticed drug paraphernalia in the car, and the driver allegedly admitted to having marijuana on his person, according to Moilanen.
A search of the vehicle turned up 31 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of marijuana, 58 pills of various types, three digital scales, hypodermic needles, brass knuckles, three stun guns and 13 knives, said Moilanen.
Arrested was Peter Aufenthie, 48, of Rochester. He is facing possible charges of first-degree controlled substance, possession of brass knuckles and driving after revocation of license.