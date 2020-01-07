A Cambridge man who admitted stabbing two people in June 2018 was sentenced Monday to more than two years in state prison.
Aaron Thomas Swedberg, 31, pleaded guilty in November in Olmsted County District Court to two felony counts of second-degree assault. Court records state that Swedberg lived in Cambridge.
On Monday, he was sentenced by Judge Lisa Hayne to concurrent 27- and 39-month state prison sentences. He will receive credit for 77 days already served.
A third charge of third-degree assault was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Rochester police were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. on June 1, 2018, to the intersection of Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue Southeast for a report of an assault, according to the criminal complaint.
When officers arrived, they found a man sitting on the northwest corner with a laceration to his right arm who said he had been assaulted by Swedberg at Swedberg's apartment in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue Southeast.
Swedberg was arrested without incident at his apartment. Police found a knife that was partially covered in a "red substance that appeared to be blood" in his back left pocket, according to the complaint.
In addition to the man found by police on the corner, Swedberg stabbed a second man who was taken to the hospital in his friend's vehicle. That man was admitted to the hospital and had to be incubated, according to court records.