After less than two full days of evidence, the 12 men and women of the Olmsted County District Court jury began deliberations this afternoon in the trial of a Rochester man charged with stabbing two men to death in March 2018.
Glenn Roger Johnson, 55, pleaded not guilty in Olmsted County District Court in October 2018 to two felony charges of first-degree murder-premeditated. He is also charged with first-degree murder-with intent. He has been held on $3 million bail since shortly after the March 17, 2018, incident at the Salvation Army’s Castleview Apartments.
Johnson and his attorneys will argue both that he is not guilty and that he is not guilty by reason of mental illness. Because of the dual defenses, the jury will first determine the question of guilt independent of Johnson's mental state, before deciding whether Johnson is not guilty by reason of mental illness.
This morning, prosecutors called four witnesses before resting their case. Today also marked the first time jurors were able to see the injuries Eric Alan Flemming, 45, and Phillip William Hicks, 57, suffered in the incident.
First to take the stand was Rochester Police Sgt. David Drees. Using 20 photographs of the fourth floor hallway outside of Flemming’s room as well as photos inside Flemming’s room, jurors saw the bloody floor where Flemming’s body lay as emergency responders tried to resuscitate him.
Both Hicks and Flemming were pronounced dead at Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys.
Rochester Police Investigator Chris Weber was the lead investigator on the case and testified that he and Sgt. Eric Strop sent samples taken from two kitchen knives found in Johnson’s apartment to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. One of the knives had visible blood on the blade.
BCA forensic scientist McKenzie Anderson then testified that blood on one knife was a match for Flemming. A second knife blade that was testified also was found to be a match for Flemming. Johnson’s DNA was also found.
Neither knife was found to have DNA of Hicks on it, Anderson testified. Hicks is alleged to have been stabbed before Flemming.
Defense attorney William Wright questioned Anderson on the concept of third party transference, which means that a person's DNA could end up on an item through another person without the original person touching the item. Anderson also testified that she could not determine when someone’s DNA is placed on an object.
Dr. Ross Reichard, Olmsted County's medical examiner, testified that Flemming was stabbed three times and cut approximately six times. Flemming was stabbed in the left side of his chest. The blade went through his skin and soft tissue into his chest cavity, damaged his lung tissue and his aorta, Reichard said.
A second stab to the abdomen went through Flemming’s soft tissue into his abdominal cavity and damaged a large vein in his abdomen as well as aorta, Reichard said. The stab also hit Flemming’s bowel. A third stab to the left side of Flemming’s abdomen damaged his diaphragm.
His cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries, Reichard said.
Hicks suffered a single stab wound to his back. The stab wound went between two ribs and struck the right lower lobe of Hicks’ lung, Reichard said. Hicks’ death was most likely caused by a loss of blood, the doctor said.
Wright asked Reichard if CPR could cause other injuries but the doctor testified he did not list any signs that CPR may have caused injuries.
Prosecutors rested their case following Reichard’s testimony. The defense also rested its case without presenting additional evidence. Johnson did not testify.
Before jurors were brought into the courtroom this morning, Judge Lisa Hayne and the four attorneys discussed how to handle the ever-changing public health response with jurors. On Friday, Minnesota Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued an order suspending a number of court proceedings. Ongoing jury trials, like in the case of Johnson, have yet to be affected.
Hayne said it was a “fluid situation here, something we’ve never seen.” There was some concern about jurors' continued ability to serve in light of Gov. Tim Walz’s order to close schools starting Wednesday. Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Brian Hagen told the judge there was a reasonable possibility that the second portion of the case could be sent to jurors Tuesday. Defense attorney Samuel Shabel agreed with the assessment.
Jurors were sent to deliberate at 3:40 p.m. after hearing closing arguments from Wright and Associate Olmsted County Attorney Michael DeBolt. The jury will be sequestered tonight.