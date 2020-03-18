Quick recognition that something was amiss and an early call 911 likely helped keep damage to a minimum at a Rochester residence that had a fire in its attic Wednesday morning.
The Rochester Fire Department was called just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of 16th Street Southwest for a report of the smell of smoke.
The caller told dispatchers he could smell a faint odor of smoke within his house but could not locate the source, according to a news release from the fire department. Firefighters on scene were able to determine smoke was coming from the exterior eves of the home's roof-line.
Firefighters went into the home's attic and found that an interior roof rater was smoldering.
"Power to the building was shut off and the rafters was extinguished using a portable water extinguisher," the fire department wrote. "Because of the accumulation of smoke, firefighters used fans to ventilate the home and clear it of any remaining smoke."
Damage to the home was limited to the rafter that burned as well as part of the ceiling that was removed to access the rafter. There was no water damage to the home but smoke damage was present.
The fire caused approximately $20,000 in damages. There were no injuries reported.