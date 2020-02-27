RED WING — A Red Wing teenager who had been missing since Feb. 3 was found hiding in a crawl space, according to a release from the Red Wing Police Department.
The Red Wing Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it had received an anonymous tip that 16-year-old Ryanna Alms was hiding at a local residence on Greenwood Street in Red Wing.
Ryanna was last seen getting into a four-door, dark sedan in the driveway of her Red Wing home on Feb. 3.
Police got a search warrant for the Greenwood Street residence and found Ryanna hiding in a crawl space, according to the Facebook post. Police said she appeared to be in good health.
"Ryanna was reunited with her family at the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center," the post read.
The Red Wing Police Department was assisted by members of the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and Goodhue County Child Protection Services.