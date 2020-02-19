AUSTIN -- The Austin Police Department issued an advisory Wednesday afternoon that a man who is registered as a level 3 sex offender is moving to the city.
David Charles Workman, 57, will be residing in the area of the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast, in Austin.
Workman is described as an American Indian or Alaskan Native with blue eyes, brown hair and a stocky build.
"David Workman has a history of possessing child pornography and has engaged in sexual conduct and contact with known and unknown female children,” according to law enforcement. “Conduct included exposure. Contact has included sexual touching and penetration. Workman has used his position of authority and manipulation to gain compliance.”.