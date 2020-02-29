A morning blaze roused the Rochester Fire Department early Saturday.
RFD crews responded to a call concerning a structure fire at a residence in the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast at 4:06 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a detached garage, which was close to two houses, fully involved in flames. The occupants evacuated the home after fire crews arrived on scene, according to a RFD report.
After conducting a quick exterior check on the garage, firefighters took actions to keep the fire from spreading to the two houses. While the fire was being extinguished other fire crews established a water supply by connecting the engine to a fire hydrant and gained access to the garage by using a saw, the report states.
The two-car garage and its contents – two cars and a motorcycle along with other items – were a complete loss. The backside of the home on the same property received fire damage to its siding, bringing the total estimated fire damage to $80,000, the report states.
Rochester Public Utilities, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.