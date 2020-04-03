The City of Rochester announced Friday afternoon that firefighters would begin wearing protective masks in the fire stations as well as in public.
The announcement said the move was effective immediately. Rochester firefighters have already been wearing enhanced personal protective equipment while medicals calls for the past four weeks.
“We don’t want to surprise people when they see us out in public or when we show up on the scene of a call wearing masks,” RFD Deputy Chief Vance Swisher said in a news release. “Due to the nature of our job and not always being able to social distance ourselves, the masks offer another important way to protect the community.”
In addition to the masks, firefighters wear eye protection, gloves and gowns whenever appropriate on emergency calls. Emergency responders have been taking precautions in the last few weeks when responding to calls and that starts with dispatch.
Dispatchers are asking screening questions when taking calls for service and those on scene are also repeating those questions once on scene. Other precautions may include
include asking patients to meet responders outside a structure when possible or a minimum number of responders performing patient care as well as modified airway management techniques when performing more advanced procedures like CPR or medication administration, according to the city.