Running low on pet food and unable to leave your home? The Rochester Police Department Animal Control and Rochester Pet & Country Store are offering a solution -- home delivery.
The City of Rochester announced the partnership this week aimed at those pet owners who are home-bound and at-risk during the pandemic.
“Many people in Rochester don’t just have to worry about food and necessities for themselves – they have their pets to care for as well,” Rochester Police Sgt. Chad Blanchette said in a statement. Blanchette is the supervisor of Animal Control.
The service began on Friday, April 3. Animal control officer are available to assist with pet food delivery on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons between 2 and 4 p.m.
Residents can call Rochester Pet & Country Store at 507-285-5547 to place their orders.