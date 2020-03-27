A Rochester man was arrested early Friday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at a 19-year-old man.
Nicholas Gerken, 34, was arrested around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of 55th Street Northeast in Cascade Township on suspicion of second-degree assault.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was called there after Gerken allegedly showed up extremely intoxicated and pulled out a gun on a 19-year-old man who opened the door to the residence.
The man was able to close the door and call 911. A small group of people, including the 19-year-old man, went out to find Gerken and tried to calm him down until law enforcement arrived, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Scott Behrns.
When a deputy arrived and asked Gerken if he had any weapons, Gerken quickly pulled the gun out of his waistband, Behrns said. The deputy was able to take it. The gun turned out to be a an air soft gun that was modeled to look like a Colt 45 handgun.
Gerken was taken to the Crisis Receiving Unit/Detox after being arrested. A preliminary breath test done at the scene found Gerken had a BAC of 0.32, according to Behrns.