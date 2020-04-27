A Rochester man with a history of leading law enforcement on vehicle pursuits was arrested late last week for allegedly doing it again.
Brian Keith Rathbun, 54, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Monday morning on a felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. He also was charged with gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety and misdemeanor speeding, according to court records.
At his first appearance, Judge Lisa Hayne set unconditional bail at $50,000.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said the charges stem from April 20 when an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy spotted Rathbun speeding and knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. A brief pursuit ensued, but was called off as Rathbun reached speeds around 95 mph, according to Ostrem. Rathbun was arrested later on a warrant, according to court records.
Rathbun has a history of leading law enforcement on vehicle pursuits. He has at least seven open cases -- five in Olmsted County, one in Fillmore County and one in Winona County -- that all contain charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
"It's frustrating for prosecutors, it's frustrating for law enforcement officers, it's frustrating I'm sure for other people in the judicial system," Ostrem said. "Fleeing a police officer is a very serious charge in many respects. We know it is a high public safety risk but when we look at the ranking of all the different felony cases, it's considered a low ranked felony."
In July 2017, Rathbun was sentenced in Olmsted County District Court to 20 months in prison for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. In that instance, Rathbun had led police on a 24-mile pursuit. The incident began with a report of a car driving the wrong way down a highway.