A Rochester man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly repeatedly attempted to shoot a woman in her apartment building's parking lot.
Omar Alasow, 59, was arrested Thursday morning at Park Tower Apartments, 22 N. Broadway Ave. He was charged in Olmsted County District Court Friday morning with second-degree assault and harassment-aggravated violations-possession of a dangerous weapon. Both are felonies.
Judge Lisa Hayne set conditional bail at $25,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000.
Rochester police were called around 10:15 a.m. Thursday to the 300 block of 31st Street Northeast for a report that someone was trying to shoot a woman. When officers arrived, Alasow had already left.
The 50-year-old woman told police she was going to her car when she saw Alasow, whom she identified as a former neighbor. The woman said she approached Alasow to talk and say hi when he pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger, Moilanen said.
The gun jammed and did not go off. The woman ran away but Alasow reportedly followed her. The woman told police she could hear the gun clicking several more times.
Maintenance workers at the apartment building heard the woman screaming and yelled at Alasow to stop. He fled, according to Moilanen.
A sergeant responding to the call located Alasow driving north on Broadway Avenue and conducted a traffic stop. He was arrested after pulling in the parking lot of Park Towers Apartments.
Police reportedly found a loaded 9 mm pistol in the car.