A Rochester man was arrested Thursday after police say he forced a woman to leave her apartment and assaulted her.
Athai Lee Muon, 21, was arrested in the early morning hours in the 1900 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest. He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court that same day on felony charges of false imprisonment and two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime-possession. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault.
During the hearing, Judge Christina Stevens set conditional bail at $0 and unconditional bail at $30,000. Muon was also ordered to surrender all his firearms as a condition of release.
Rochester police were called around 1 a.m. on Thursday to the 1900 block of 18 1/2 Avenue Northwest for a report of someone being taken against their will, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen. The caller told dispatch that they saw a woman thrown over a man's shoulder and placed into a car. The caller reported hearing "stop, put me down," according to the criminal complaint.
Police attempted to call the woman, a 20-year-old Rochester resident, on her cellphone. Someone answered the call and an officer could hear a woman screaming for help, according to the complaint. Officers attempted to locate the woman using her cellphone, but they were unsuccessful. About two hours later, police returned to the residence after learning the woman and the man had returned.
The man, identified as Muon, was found inside an apartment. He told police that he and the 20-year-old woman went to another woman's house despite the 20-year-old woman not wanting to go. He admitted that the pair argued in the driveway, but said he did not put his hands on the woman.
The 20-year-old woman told police that Muon grabbed both of her arms and pulled her out of the apartment without her consent and then once outside picked her up over his shoulder and threw her in a car and brought her to the other woman's home, according to the complaint.
When Muon was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, officers said they found baggies of suspected cocaine weighing a total of 8.72 grams with packaging as well as four Xanax pills.
A second man was also arrested as part of the incident as he was found in the vehicle believed to have been used in taking the 20-year-old woman to the other woman's house. Police reportedly found Daniel Lee Burt-Vasquez, 18, with approximately 11.03 grams of cocaine and a Xanax pill.
Burt-Vasquez made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday morning on two charges of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime-possession. At the hearing, Judge Christina Stevens set conditional bail at $0 and unconditional bail at $5,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.