STEWARTVILLE -- A Rochester man is facing six felony charges after he allegedly kicked in the door of a house where he believed his partner was inside with another man.
Ricardo Jaime Rivera, 48, was charged in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday was two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of threats of violence-reckless disregard terror. Rivera is also charged with gross misdemeanor domestic assault and misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.
At his first appearance in court on the charges, Judge Jacob Allen set conditional bail at $15,000 and unconditional bail at $100,000, according to court records. Rivera's next court appearance is scheduled for March 24.
Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office were called around 2:15 p.m. Monday to the 2100 block of Cardinal Lane Northwest for a disorderly conduct call, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.
A deputy spoke with a 43-year-old man on scene who told him that he and a woman were in the residence when he heard the front door get kicked in. He said it was the woman's boyfriend or ex-boyfriend, identified as Rivera, who broke in to the residence, according to court records.
Rivera allegedly threatened the pair with a folding knife and was yelling at them. He also reportedly punched the man in the face. Rivera eventually put the knife away and then took photos of the man and the woman before leaving the Cardinal Lane residence.
Rivera was arrested at his place of employment in Rochester without incident. He reportedly told deputies that he went to the man's house because he had a "feeling" the woman was there and had tried calling her to come out. He also admitted to punching the man in the face and that he took out his knife, according to court records.
"He said that he didn't have the intent to kill anyone or harm anyone, but that he was angry," the complaint states. "He acknowledged that it was wrong to kick in [the man's] door and go inside."
Rivera and the woman have been living together for the past 16 years, according to the criminal complaint.