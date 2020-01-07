A Rochester man charged with entering another man’s apartment and shooting him multiple times was ruled Monday to be competent to stand trial.
Abdusalam Omar Hussein, 39, will next appear in Olmsted County District Court on Jan. 14. On Nov. 4, Judge Joseph Chase signed an order for a competency evaluation to be conducted, and criminal proceedings were suspended during that time. Hussein has been held on $500,000 unconditional bail since two days after his Nov. 3 arrest. He is charged with a single count of second-degree assault.
Police were called around 6:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 to an apartment complex in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue Southeast for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot four times in the legs and once in the hand, according to court records. He was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man told police he was sleeping in bed when someone, later identified as Hussein, walked into his unlocked residence, came into his bedroom and started kicking him and then shooting him, according to court records.
Around 7:20 a.m. that same day, Police say Hussein called 911 and said that he was a child soldier suffering from a mental issue and that someone made him do it. He also told police he had a gun with him but it was unloaded, according to the complaint.
Officers were able to track Hussein’s phone and located him in the area of U.S. Highway 52 north of 55th Street Northwest. Police were able to arrest Hussein after he rolled his vehicle in a ditch. A semi-automatic Beretta handgun was taken from Hussein.
“Hussein told Sgt. Thompson that Victim had disrespected him at a party, so he went into his house and confronted him,” the complaint reads.