A Rochester man charged in the death of his newborn child, who was born at 26 weeks following an assault, was found guilty on all counts Wednesday by an Olmsted County District Court jury.
Chaz Moore, 22, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault of an unborn child, first-degree assault, second-degree assault of an unborn child and third-degree assault — all felonies, as well as to two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault.
The trial began Tuesday morning for a Rochester man charged in the death of his newborn child who was born at 26 weeks following an alleged assault.
The jury deliberated approximately 12 hours before handing up the guilty verdicts, according to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office. Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on May 8 by Judge Joseph Chase, who presided over the trial.
Moore was arrested at his home on Sept. 21, 2017. Twelve hours earlier, Moore had assaulted a woman who was 26 weeks pregnant.
Moore entered the woman's home without her permission about 10:30 a.m. that day while she was asleep. The woman woke up to noises in her residence and realized it was Moore yelling and looking at her phone.
Moore smashed the phone at the foot of the bed. When the woman stood up, Moore grabbed her by the upper arms and shoved her backwards onto the bed "so hard that she landed flat on her back," court documents say.
About five minutes later, the woman felt "severe cramping in her abdomen and felt something running down her leg," the court papers say. She discovered she was bleeding and drove herself to a local hospital.
Doctors performed an emergency Cesarean section to deliver the baby. The baby, named Aniyah Noel, was born alive, but needed to be intubated to breathe. The baby died on Sept. 24.