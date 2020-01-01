A Rochester man was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony burglary charge.
Phillip Grant Berg, 33, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 in Olmsted County District Court to felony first-degree burglary-assault on a person in a building/on property. Seven additional charges — including felony stalking, felony domestic assault and felony domestic abuse no-contact order violation — in connection to the Aug. 9 incident were dismissed, according to court records.
On Monday, Judge Joseph Chase sentenced Berg to 95 months in state prison. Berg will get credit for 144 days already served, according to court documents.
Two other felony charges in a second case were dismissed on Monday, as well.
Rochester police were called around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 to a residence in northwest Rochester for a report of a burglary in progress. Prior to their arrival, officers were told that Berg kicked in the door to the house and assaulted people inside, according to court documents. Berg broke in the home's front door.
When police got to the house, they found a 35-year-old man lying on top of Berg in an attempt to restrain him. It took several officers to arrest Berg as he refused to comply with officers’ commands and fought back, according to court documents.
A woman at the residence had a no-contact order against Berg. The woman told officers that Berg was arrested the weekend before because Berg assaulted her and that she had left town for a period of time after that but had returned that night to get some items, court documents indicate.
The woman's friend was able to physically intervene and restrain Berg after he grabbed the woman by her shirt, according to court records.