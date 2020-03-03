A Rochester man arrested in one of the region's largest methamphetamine busts was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 204 months in federal prison.
Steven Allen Lindquist was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis by Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to 17 years in prison followed by five years of supervised released, according to court records. Lindquist pleaded guilty on Oct. 31 to a single count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Three other charges were dismissed Tuesday at the sentencing.
Lindquist's attorney asked the judge to impose a sentence that was a significant downward variance from sentencing guidelines arguing that despite Lindquist's struggles and dealings with law enforcement, he could "someday, be a productive and law-abiding member of society" with effective treatment, vocational skills and time to put those skills to use.
"That Mr. Lindquist has had a tragic life does not excuse his conduct," the attorney wrote in the court filing. "But the circumstances of his early life – and the resultant mental and chemical health concerns – do mitigate his culpability."
The attorney argued that justice was best served by a sentence that included the hope that Lindquist would be able to lead a modest but self-sufficient life if he was "serious about treatment and sobriety and willing to work hard."
In the government's position on sentencing, U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald argued that a sentence on the low end of the guideline range would serve the needs of sentencing.
With Lindquist's extensive criminal history, sentencing guidelines had a range of 292 to 365 months imprisonment, according to court records.
In February, Tiffany Marie Gauthier was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis by Judge Patrick J. Schiltz to five years in prison followed by two years of supervised probation on a single count of conspiracy to distribute meth. Gauthier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute on Oct. 8. An additional charge was dismissed at sentencing.
Prosecutors had argued for an 87-month prison sentence while Gauthier's attorney argued for a 36-month prison sentence followed by a lengthy term of supervised release.
According to the indictment, from November 2018 through May 29, 2019, Lindquist and Gauthier worked together and with others to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. In May, law enforcement seized approximately 55 pounds of meth that had been concealed in a vehicle’s fuel tank.