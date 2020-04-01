A Rochester man is being held on $100,000 conditional bail on charges that he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.
David John Vigil, 53, is charged in Olmsted County District Court with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He made his first appearance in court on the charges Tuesday.
Judge Lisa Hayne set conditional bail at $100,000 and unconditional bail at $200,000. Vigil's next court appearance is scheduled for April 14.
Vigil was arrested on March 29 after a woman reported to police that her 10-year-old daughter said she had been sexually assaulted by Vigil. The girl said the alleged assaults took place once when she was 9 years old and once in the last month.
On both occasion, the girl alleged that Johnson made the girl touch his genitals, told her not to tell anyone and said it wouldn't happen again.
At the time of his arrest, Vigil denied the incidents and said he made it a point to never be alone with the girl. Another person told police that there were times that Vigil had been alone with the girl.